Providing maximum facilities to special persons top priority: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shehzad Mirza on Monday that special persons were an important part of the society and they could be made responsible and productive citizens by providing them facilities and resources.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of social organization CIP representatives Atiya Amjad, Madam Rukhsana and Ghulam Abbas Shirazi.

The DC said that providing maximum facilities to the special persons at all levels was one of the top priority of the district administration. He said that all measures were being taken at the government level to provide employment to the special persons. He said the Transport department was giving 50 percent discount in public transport fares to special persons.