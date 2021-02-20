Providing maximum relief to citizens, top priority: DIG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of Islamabad Police Afzaal Ahmed Kausar Saturday directed for elaborate and effective policing measures to eliminate crime from the city and ensure maximum relief to people at their door steps.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here at DIG Office to review crime situation in the city, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs. The DIG Operations thoroughly reviewed the performance of each official.

The DIG Operations said that safety and security of the citizens was prime objective of the police, and asked officers to take their responsibilities with honestly and commitment.

He directed SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to visit the crime sites themselves and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The DIG (Operations) directed all officers to focus on house robberies incidents and made a comprehensive strategy to curb these.

He directed all zonal SPs to call the plaintiff of murder, attempted murder cases, told them about progress in their cases.

"Ensure all possible cooperation with the plaintiff for the satisfaction of the case and with due diligence, sincerity and effective use of modern technology," the DIG added.

Zonal SPs will also call Investigation Officers after two days of incident and will check progress report on daily bases.

The DIG (Operations) emphasized that the cases should be worked out timely and accused should be taken behind the bars so that relations between the police and the citizens may be improved and strengthened.

Afzaal Ahmed Kausar directed for effective action against drug dealers, proclaimed offenders and absconders. In the next meeting the officers with poor performance will be punished.

He reiterated that, progress of each police official would be reviewed continuously and capable cops ensuring effective crackdown against criminals would be encouraged.

He stressed to adopt decent police measures in the city and serve public with honesty and dedication.

DIG (Operations) asked to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, illegal occupation on lands and at-large criminals. Impressive crackdown should be launched against gamblers and drug dealers.

The DIG (Operations) directed SSP (Operations) to review the patrolling plan and ordered to enhance patrolling in urban as well as rural areas of the city and urged all to accomplish responsibilities with honesty and in professional manner.

Moreover, he said that no laxity would be tolerated in policy of free registration of crime and strict action would be taken in case of complaint in this regard against any police official.

The DIG said that his doors are always open for citizens and also directed the police officials to address the public grievances with devotion and dedication.

He further directed to pay respect to the community/law abiding citizens and never spare the outlaws.