Providing maximum relief to citizens, top priority: SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Thursday said that 11 accused including six POs were arrested during the last 24 hours in a massive crackdown against drug-peddlers and criminals.

The police also recovered weapons from them.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested accused Attiq-ur-Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him, while police also arrested accused Bakhtawar involved in street crime incidents.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Toqeer Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Bani Gala police arrested two accused Amjad Ali and Mehmood Ahmed involved in a theft case.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown, the police teams of Kohsar, Aabpara, Banigala, Sabzi Mandi and Shahzad Town police stations arrested six wanted proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer have appreciated the police performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against drug-peddling activities.

The SSP also categorically asked all the police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.