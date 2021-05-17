UrduPoint.com
Providing Maximum Relief To Citizens Top Priority Of Police: SSP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 09:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has said that Islamabad police is trying its best to secure the capital and ensure safety of its citizens, a police spokesman said on Monday.

The SSP (Operations) said that ICT Police is accelerating its efforts to curb crime in the city. During the last 24 hours, he said, 11 criminals were arrested during a crackdown against outlaws.

According to the details, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted special police team under the supervision of ASP Haider Ali including SHO Bani Gala, ASI Ghulam Shabbir along with others arrested a wanted Proclaimed offender namely Junaid Hashim involved in check bonus cases and further investigation is underway from him.

Meanwhile Industrial-Area police arrested accused Awais Abbasi and recovered 210 gram hashish from him. Karachi Company police arrested accused Dolat Khan and recovered 105 gram hashish from him.

Shams Colony police arrested accused Muhammad Sarfraz and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him while police team also arrested accused Arslan and recovered fake Currency and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Shakeel involved in illegal oil selling. Koral police arrested Shakeel ur- Rehman involved in illegally oil selling. Bani Gala police arrested accused Ehsan ul Haq involved in theft.

Aabpara police arrested Rehmat Ullah, Rafi ullah and Bahu din were held for violating section 144. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kahsar and SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the police performance and directed all the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

