- Home
- Pakistan
- Providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Mi ..
Providing Medical Coverage To Processions Taking Place Across The District On The Occasion Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara Imtiaz), Rescue Officers and officials under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan are providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.
Punjab Emergency Service is providing medical coverage to all important processions across the district including Markazi Jamia Masjid Ghousia from Lalian, Amir Millat University in Bhuana, Faizan Madina, Darbar Wadi Aziz Sharif Chiniot, Darbar Pir Syed Shah Hamdani, Jamia Masjid Khokhran Wali, Markazi Jamia Masjid Farooqia, Jamia Masjid Ahrar Chenab Nagar, Harsa Sheikh, and Mouza Salare.
Ambulances, motorbike rescue service, fire vehicles and rescue vehicles will be present along with the processions from across the district. In addition to 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), flood emergencies and routine rescue operations are also underway. In case of any emergency, dial 1122 helpline immediately.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health authority reports 17 new dengue cases2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Mi ..2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness in Ghotki12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves projects related to public welfare, health, forests sectors12 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest 30 outlaws; drugs & weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with calligraphy and arts competitions12 minutes ago
-
Lunar Eclipse to grace the skies of Pakistan on September 0712 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights message of unity on Eid Milad and Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
CMG launches “Science on Wheels” for orphaned children22 minutes ago
-
People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi22 minutes ago
-
Defence Day observed with patriotic zeal in Mirpurkhas22 minutes ago