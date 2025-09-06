Open Menu

Providing Medical Coverage To Processions Taking Place Across The District On The Occasion Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer (Sitara Imtiaz), Rescue Officers and officials under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan are providing medical coverage to processions taking place across the district on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Punjab Emergency Service is providing medical coverage to all important processions across the district including Markazi Jamia Masjid Ghousia from Lalian, Amir Millat University in Bhuana, Faizan Madina, Darbar Wadi Aziz Sharif Chiniot, Darbar Pir Syed Shah Hamdani, Jamia Masjid Khokhran Wali, Markazi Jamia Masjid Farooqia, Jamia Masjid Ahrar Chenab Nagar, Harsa Sheikh, and Mouza Salare.

Ambulances, motorbike rescue service, fire vehicles and rescue vehicles will be present along with the processions from across the district. In addition to 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), flood emergencies and routine rescue operations are also underway. In case of any emergency, dial 1122 helpline immediately.

