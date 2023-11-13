Providing medical facilities to people top priority:DC

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza said that providing medical facilities to the people was top priority on which no compromise is possible.

The staff of rural health centers and Primary health centers should pay full attention to the care and treatment of patients.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Rural Health Center, Qila Ahmedabad.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal said that whoever saves one life was like saving the entire humanity.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Narowal checked the Emergency Department, Lab, Gynecology Ward and Medicine Store in the Rural Health Center.

On the occasion, he reviewed the complete examination of the medicine distribution procedure including the attendance of the staff.