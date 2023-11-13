Open Menu

Providing Medical Facilities To People Top Priority:DC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Providing medical facilities to people top priority:DC

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza said that providing medical facilities to the people was top priority on which no compromise is possible.

The staff of rural health centers and Primary health centers should pay full attention to the care and treatment of patients.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Rural Health Center, Qila Ahmedabad.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal said that whoever saves one life was like saving the entire humanity.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Narowal checked the Emergency Department, Lab, Gynecology Ward and Medicine Store in the Rural Health Center.

On the occasion, he reviewed the complete examination of the medicine distribution procedure including the attendance of the staff.

Related Topics

Visit Ahmedabad Narowal Top

Recent Stories

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

26 minutes ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

2 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

5 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan