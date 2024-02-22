Open Menu

Providing Neat, Clean Environment To Citizens Top Priority, Says MWMC Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman

Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that a special task has been given to the company administration to provide relief to the people of the city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that a special task has been given to the company administration to provide relief to the people of the city of Saints.

He said that every type of support was being provided to the field operation staff in this regard. He expressed these views while paying a visit to the landfill site and the workshop of the company along with the company officers.

Detailed briefing on the cleanliness operation was also given by the company officials.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that steps were being taken to provide new machinery and manpower in 68 union councils.

Directions have been issued to make operational vehicles on road immediately and included in the sanitation system.

He further said that providing neat and clean environment to the citizens was a top priority.

He said that it has been decided to provide new dust bins and containers in congested Union Councils.

Mian Rashid Iqbal further said that a special awareness campaign will also be launched to create awareness among the citizens regarding cleanliness.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit Vehicles Road Rashid SITE Top

Recent Stories

7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra ..

7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university

5 minutes ago
 National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan is ..

National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report

5 minutes ago
 Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail

Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail

54 seconds ago
 SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing co ..

SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level

56 seconds ago
 ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments

ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments

58 seconds ago
 Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions o ..

Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins

1 minute ago
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow ..

Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow

45 seconds ago
 Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature ..

Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: ..

47 seconds ago
 KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Ministe ..

KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information

48 seconds ago
 Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, s ..

Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained

50 seconds ago
 Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic

Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic

52 seconds ago
 Inter continue title march after Champions League ..

Inter continue title march after Champions League statement

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan