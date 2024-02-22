Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said that a special task has been given to the company administration to provide relief to the people of the city of Saints.

He said that every type of support was being provided to the field operation staff in this regard. He expressed these views while paying a visit to the landfill site and the workshop of the company along with the company officers.

Detailed briefing on the cleanliness operation was also given by the company officials.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that steps were being taken to provide new machinery and manpower in 68 union councils.

Directions have been issued to make operational vehicles on road immediately and included in the sanitation system.

He further said that providing neat and clean environment to the citizens was a top priority.

He said that it has been decided to provide new dust bins and containers in congested Union Councils.

Mian Rashid Iqbal further said that a special awareness campaign will also be launched to create awareness among the citizens regarding cleanliness.

