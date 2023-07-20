Open Menu

Providing Patients With Facilities At Govt Hospitals Top Priority: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Providing patients with facilities at govt hospitals top priority: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the patients who come to the public sector hospitals for treatment are the first priority for the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the patients who come to the public sector hospitals for treatment are the first priority for the government.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a facilitation centre, established at Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital (KKSH), here on Thursday. He said that various government hospitals were being visited on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He said that every patient who comes to the government hospitals was like a VIP (very important person) for the hospital administration. He said that the KKSH would make it easier for patients to get treatment without botheration. He said that the responsibility of motorcycle parking outside the KKSH would be handed over to the Lahore Parking Company to facilitate citizens.

He said that the laboratory of the KKSH would also be revamped. The minister said that the next week, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) vice chancellor would also visit the KKSH to review facilities. He said that medical facilities at the KKSH would further be improved. The minister visited various wards in the KKSH and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.

KKSH Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Butt informed the caretaker minister about the details of the medical facilities being provided to the visiting patients.

Chaudhry Shehbaz, Dr. Zahid Pervez and a large number of other doctors were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Visit Government

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Lo ..

US Sanctions Petersburg Social Commercial Bank, Locko Bank, Unistream Bank - Tre ..

1 minute ago
 Canada Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 39 Indi ..

Canada Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 39 Individuals, 25 Entities - Global ..

1 minute ago
 In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals an ..

In Spain's summer election, postal vote appeals and alarms

31 minutes ago
 STEDA decides to hire third party testing institut ..

STEDA decides to hire third party testing institute for Teachers' licencing test ..

31 minutes ago
 Khyber Police foils terrorist attack on Bara Tehsi ..

Khyber Police foils terrorist attack on Bara Tehsil Offices; 3 policemen martyre ..

31 minutes ago
 US Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 18 In ..

US Announces New Russia-Related Sanctions on 18 Individuals, 14 Vessels - Treasu ..

31 minutes ago
Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down p ..

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down petrol pumps on July 22

38 minutes ago
 Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's marty ..

Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's martyrdom day highlighting his achi ..

38 minutes ago
 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for pe ..

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for peace, harmony during Muharram

38 minutes ago
 US Enlists Panama in Semiconductor Supply Chain Ex ..

US Enlists Panama in Semiconductor Supply Chain Expansion - State Dept.

34 minutes ago
 West Indies win toss, put India into bat in 2nd Te ..

West Indies win toss, put India into bat in 2nd Test

34 minutes ago
 Hamidia Foundation organizes ceremony to pay tribu ..

Hamidia Foundation organizes ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan