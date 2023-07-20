Providing patients with facilities at govt hospitals top priority: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the patients who come to the public sector hospitals for treatment are the first priority for the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said that the patients who come to the public sector hospitals for treatment are the first priority for the government.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a facilitation centre, established at Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital (KKSH), here on Thursday. He said that various government hospitals were being visited on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He said that every patient who comes to the government hospitals was like a VIP (very important person) for the hospital administration. He said that the KKSH would make it easier for patients to get treatment without botheration. He said that the responsibility of motorcycle parking outside the KKSH would be handed over to the Lahore Parking Company to facilitate citizens.

He said that the laboratory of the KKSH would also be revamped. The minister said that the next week, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) vice chancellor would also visit the KKSH to review facilities. He said that medical facilities at the KKSH would further be improved. The minister visited various wards in the KKSH and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.

KKSH Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Butt informed the caretaker minister about the details of the medical facilities being provided to the visiting patients.

Chaudhry Shehbaz, Dr. Zahid Pervez and a large number of other doctors were present.