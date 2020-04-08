UrduPoint.com
Providing Protective Gears Equipment For Paramedical Staff Topmost Priority Of Govt: Fawad Ch

Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Wednesday assured that the government's resolve to provide protective gear equipment to paramedical health professionals on priority basis in their fight against corona pandemic is its topmost priority.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government was taking all emergency measures to equip the paramedical staff against the Corona pandemic with the required protective gear on a priority basis.

He also appealed to the public to observe social distancing, avoid hand shaking and hugging and wash hands frequently to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The most important thing is that every individual has to play its due role in this crucial time, he advised.

It is responsibility of the citizens to refrain them from social gatherings and avoid unnecessary travel, he mentioned. We should take good care of our health and take proper diet which is imperative for strong immunity system, he added.

Fawad said it is good news that at this time as far as suspects of COVID-19 are concerned, the situation in the country is very much under control as compared to other developed countries.

"We are keeping a close eye on the number of suspects and ensuring all the necessary measures in this regard, he said, adding, the lockdown policy of the government has really worked".

However, keeping in view the data of suspects, the fate of lockdown policy will be reviewed. The registration of ventilators and testing kits in under process in DRAP, he mentioned.

Once the registration is done, we can have mass production of masks and other essential tools available in order to fight of Coronavirus, he added.

Pakistan will produce own ventilators on large scale and the incumbent government is also devising a proper mechanism to deal with Coronavirus affected economy, Fawad said.

Minister said all the institutions should coordinate and cooperate with the government in combating Covid-19 outbreak.

The hoarders should be dealt with iron hands, he warned.

Every province of Pakistan is unique in its resources. Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to make Pakistan a welfare state, he said.

