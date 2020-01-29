UrduPoint.com
Providing Quality Education Govt's Top Priority: Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said it was top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide quality education to the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said it was top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide quality education to the students.

Talking to a private news channel, he appreciated the different universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing standard education to the students.

He said the provincial government would release funds to universities of the province to resolve their financial issues.

The information minister said the financial matters of Peshawar University would be resolved soon and no extra burden of fees would be put on the students.

