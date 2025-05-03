Providing Quality Healthcare, Education Top Priority: Tareen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Jahangir Khan Tareen visited the free eye camp, organised by the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), where he reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.
The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the services and extended their gratitude to Tareen for his continued support.
Dr. Abdul Saboor, CEO of LPP, briefed Tareen that 44 free eye camps have been held so far, benefiting over 70,000 individuals with free medical check-ups, medicines, and surgeries. At the ongoing camp alone, 426 patients were examined, and 90 surgeries are being conducted.
Jahangir Tareen also visited the under-construction building of the Tareen Institute of Computer Education and Resources (TICER) to inspect progress on the project. Akbar Khan, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, shared that the IT University is being built at a cost exceeding Rs. 2 billion and is expected to be completed by August this year.
Jahangir Khan Tareen said: "Our mission to serve humanity in need will continue. Providing quality healthcare and education is my foremost priority."
During the visit, Tareen also laid the foundation stone for a mosque within the TICER campus.
Recent Stories
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani felicitates armed forces, scientists on successful Abdali missile test3 minutes ago
-
Gilani mourns passing of Prof. Sajid Mir3 minutes ago
-
Providing quality healthcare, education top priority: Tareen3 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Siddiqui expresses grief over senator Sajid Mir’s demise13 minutes ago
-
Meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leadership13 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad police busted six members gang involved in robbery13 minutes ago
-
CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme23 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits PU’s history department23 minutes ago
-
Study on COVID-19 response highlights `Trust in Vaccines’ as cornerstone to effective immunization ..23 minutes ago
-
Bandits injure boy23 minutes ago
-
KP repatriates 1,296 more Afghan nationals; total exceeds 530,000 since Sept 202323 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes Government's efforts on CPI Reduction23 minutes ago