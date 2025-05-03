Open Menu

Providing Quality Healthcare, Education Top Priority: Tareen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Providing quality healthcare, education top priority: Tareen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Jahangir Khan Tareen visited the free eye camp, organised by the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), where he reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the services and extended their gratitude to Tareen for his continued support.

Dr. Abdul Saboor, CEO of LPP, briefed Tareen that 44 free eye camps have been held so far, benefiting over 70,000 individuals with free medical check-ups, medicines, and surgeries. At the ongoing camp alone, 426 patients were examined, and 90 surgeries are being conducted.

Jahangir Tareen also visited the under-construction building of the Tareen Institute of Computer Education and Resources (TICER) to inspect progress on the project. Akbar Khan, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, shared that the IT University is being built at a cost exceeding Rs. 2 billion and is expected to be completed by August this year.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said: "Our mission to serve humanity in need will continue. Providing quality healthcare and education is my foremost priority."

During the visit, Tareen also laid the foundation stone for a mosque within the TICER campus.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

2 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

2 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

2 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

9 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

18 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

18 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan