Providing quality healthcare, education top priority: Tareen

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Jahangir Khan Tareen visited the free eye camp, organised by the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), where he reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

The beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the services and extended their gratitude to Tareen for his continued support.

Dr. Abdul Saboor, CEO of LPP, briefed Tareen that 44 free eye camps have been held so far, benefiting over 70,000 individuals with free medical check-ups, medicines, and surgeries. At the ongoing camp alone, 426 patients were examined, and 90 surgeries are being conducted.

Jahangir Tareen also visited the under-construction building of the Tareen Institute of Computer Education and Resources (TICER) to inspect progress on the project. Akbar Khan, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, shared that the IT University is being built at a cost exceeding Rs. 2 billion and is expected to be completed by August this year.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said: "Our mission to serve humanity in need will continue. Providing quality healthcare and education is my foremost priority."

During the visit, Tareen also laid the foundation stone for a mosque within the TICER campus.