Providing quality healthcare facilities priority of govt : Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that providing quality healthcare facilities for patients in government hospitals remains a top priority for the provincial government.

He made these remarks during a visit to Jinnah Hospital here on Wednesday.

The minister instructed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to expedite the completion of the ongoing revamping project at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. He also directed hospital management to further enhance cardiology services to ensure better care for heart patients.

During the visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique inspected various departments, including Angiography, Cardiology, and Cath Labs, to assess the medical facilities in detail.

He also reviewed the progress of the revamping project and expressed his commitment to improving healthcare standards.

The minister was briefed on the hospital's developments by Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof. Asghar Naqi, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Kashif Jahangir, and other senior officials.

Special Secretary Development Department Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Syed Wajid Ali Shah and Chairman BOD Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr. Farqad Alamgir also accompanied the minister during the visit.