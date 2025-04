Providing quality healthcare facilities to masses top priority: DC

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Dr Lubna Nazir paid a surprise visit to two key rural health centres in Tehsil Duniyapur including RHC Makhdoom Aali and RHC 53/M.

The visit aimed to assess the quality of healthcare facilities, staff performance, and the availability of essential medicines. Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Duniyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faisal Waheed, DC conducted a detailed inspection of the medical facilities. She visited various departments including the Emergency Ward, Labor Room, Vaccination Section, Pharmacy, and Outpatient Department (OPD).

Dr Lubna Nazir interacted with patients to inquire about the medical services being provided and sought their feedback on the quality of care.

She emphasised the importance of timely and quality treatment, cleanliness, and the provision of clean drinking water at all medical facilities.

During her visit to RHC 53/M, she reviewed staff attendance, vaccination record and availability of life-saving drugs. She issued immediate instructions to improve seating arrangements for patients and ensure a hygienic environment across the centers.

“The provision of quality and timely healthcare was top priority,” stated Dr Lubna Nazir. Patients and their attendants welcomed the DC’s initiative, expressing optimism that her active engagement would bring significant improvement in the healthcare system.