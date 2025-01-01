ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) During a meeting with Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he commended the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for prioritizing healthcare reforms.

He said that efforts are underway to address public healthcare challenges and to plan large-scale developmental projects for various departments of PIMS.

Dr. Sikandar provided a comprehensive briefing on the hospital's performance, challenges, and the state of medical facilities.

The Deputy Chairman praised PIMS as a vital healthcare institution serving patients from across Pakistan but acknowledged the immense pressure it faces as a Primary healthcare provider.

“The provision of medical facilities is becoming increasingly challenging due to the rising number of patients,” Syedaal Khan added. He expressed concerns over the frequent breakdown of hospital equipment, which often forces patients to seek diagnostic tests from external facilities.

To address these issues, he underscored the urgency of procuring new machinery through adequate funding. He also called for significant improvements in the hospital’s infrastructure, particularly the wards, and urged both administrative staff and medical professionals to take collective responsibility for enhancing patient care.

Highlighting inefficiencies in the hospital system, Syedaal Khan pointed to the long queues patients endure for blood sample collection.

“This system needs to be reformed to save patients’ valuable time,” he stated, stressing the importance of streamlining operations for better service delivery.

The Deputy Chairman reiterated the government's commitment to resolving healthcare challenges and ensuring accessible, high-quality medical services for all citizens.