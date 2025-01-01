Providing Quality Healthcare To All Citizens Government's Top Priority: Syedaal Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) During a meeting with Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he commended the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for prioritizing healthcare reforms.
He said that efforts are underway to address public healthcare challenges and to plan large-scale developmental projects for various departments of PIMS.
Dr. Sikandar provided a comprehensive briefing on the hospital's performance, challenges, and the state of medical facilities.
The Deputy Chairman praised PIMS as a vital healthcare institution serving patients from across Pakistan but acknowledged the immense pressure it faces as a Primary healthcare provider.
“The provision of medical facilities is becoming increasingly challenging due to the rising number of patients,” Syedaal Khan added. He expressed concerns over the frequent breakdown of hospital equipment, which often forces patients to seek diagnostic tests from external facilities.
To address these issues, he underscored the urgency of procuring new machinery through adequate funding. He also called for significant improvements in the hospital’s infrastructure, particularly the wards, and urged both administrative staff and medical professionals to take collective responsibility for enhancing patient care.
Highlighting inefficiencies in the hospital system, Syedaal Khan pointed to the long queues patients endure for blood sample collection.
“This system needs to be reformed to save patients’ valuable time,” he stated, stressing the importance of streamlining operations for better service delivery.
The Deputy Chairman reiterated the government's commitment to resolving healthcare challenges and ensuring accessible, high-quality medical services for all citizens.
Recent Stories
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs2 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds roundtable on Pakistan-China relations2 minutes ago
-
Providing quality healthcare to all citizens government's top priority: Syedaal Khan2 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries to get increased Benazir Kafalat stipends in New Year2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Teaching Hospital treated 1.77 Million Patients in 202412 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry launches biometric B-Forms for Children over 10 to enhance security32 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 KPK responds to over 241,000 emergencies in 202432 minutes ago
-
Fire incidents took 11 lives during 202442 minutes ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected leaders of KJF office bearers42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan responds to 8914 emergencies in 202442 minutes ago
-
Washington Post exposes India’s nefarious designs in carrying out terrorism activities, target kil ..52 minutes ago
-
Hunerfest for youth empowerment, concludes52 minutes ago