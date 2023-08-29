Providing quality medical facilities to patients first priority: commissioner

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that providing quality medical facilities to patients is the first priority and all available resources are being mobilized for it.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, she said that effective steps should be taken under a comprehensive action plan to provide the best and fastest treatment facilities to patients suffering from heart diseases.

"Best treatment facilities are available to patients at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology," she added.

The commissioner said that air-conditioners should be functional and work should also be started to shift them to solar power. She directed for ensuring availability of medicines in hospitals and updating all relevant records.

