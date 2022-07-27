UrduPoint.com

Providing Recreational, Clean Water Facilities To Citizens Prime Responsibility, Says Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Providing recreational, clean water facilities to citizens prime responsibility, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, said providing recreational and clean drinking water facilities to citizens was top responsibility of the state.

He expressed these views during inauguration of upgradation project of Noor-ul-Hassan park and latest water purification plant in the park here on Wednesday.

He further said that the infrastructure of the city was being improved in collaboration with the private sector.

Khattak said that the relief would be provided to citizens by making all filtration plants functional in phases and announced that project to set up 50 new water purification plants was also being initiated.

Each plant will provide 48,000 liters of clean water daily, he added.

He also directed officials concerned to make playland for children with disabilities in the parks.

The commissioner also instructed the departments concerned to expedite the construction of lake and recreation centre in Shah Shams Park.

Related Topics

Multan Water All Top

Recent Stories

CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

1 hour ago
 No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parlia ..

No compromise on supremacy of constitution, parliament: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to ..

Imran Khan asks workers to take out to streets to celebrate their victory

3 hours ago
 Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

Parvez Elahi takes oath as new Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.