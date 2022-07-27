Providing recreational, clean water facilities to citizens prime responsibility, says Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Amir Khattak, said providing recreational and clean drinking water facilities to citizens was top responsibility of the state.

He expressed these views during inauguration of upgradation project of Noor-ul-Hassan park and latest water purification plant in the park here on Wednesday.

He further said that the infrastructure of the city was being improved in collaboration with the private sector.

Khattak said that the relief would be provided to citizens by making all filtration plants functional in phases and announced that project to set up 50 new water purification plants was also being initiated.

Each plant will provide 48,000 liters of clean water daily, he added.

He also directed officials concerned to make playland for children with disabilities in the parks.

The commissioner also instructed the departments concerned to expedite the construction of lake and recreation centre in Shah Shams Park.