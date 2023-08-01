Open Menu

Providing Relief To Commoners Top Priority: DC Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Providing relief to commoners top priority: DC Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mussafia Leghari Tuesday said the orders have been given to take charge against price gougers in order to give relief to the common person of the district

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mussafia Leghari Tuesday said the orders have been given to take charge against price gougers in order to give relief to the common person of the district.

"Food Control Authority took action against the mafia using substandard material in food items" he said.

These orders have been given in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustufa leghari, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Municipal Commissioner Mirpurkhas Rafiq Sehar, and Assistant Deputy Commissioner 1 Asif Raza Chandio were also present.

DC said the action will be taken against the illegal LPG shops across the district including the city is going on and LPG shops will be completely closed across the district.

He said a beautification plan is being brought in the city, in which a large-scale tree planting campaign and cleaning campaign were started in collaboration with the mayor and deputy mayor Mirpurkhas.

On the question of shortage and abandoned (Grave yard) Family Park, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori said that land will be purchased for new cemeteries and parks in the city.

Related Topics

LPG Shortage Price Family

Recent Stories

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution ..

SIFC to ensure immediate, uninterrupted execution of foreign investment projects ..

9 minutes ago
 PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basemen ..

PDA takes notice of illegal use of plazas' basements

9 minutes ago
 SC to announce decision about full court bench on ..

SC to announce decision about full court bench on Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

Iceland suspends embassy operations in Russia

9 minutes ago
 Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

Minister Agriculture calls on Minister C&W

9 minutes ago
 Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

Two more PTI leaders join PTI Parliamentarian

17 minutes ago
Seminar held to aware people about human trafficki ..

Seminar held to aware people about human trafficking, tactics of unregistered tr ..

17 minutes ago
 Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - ..

Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem Leaves 4 Injured - Israeli Police

17 minutes ago
 Youngster drowned in nullah

Youngster drowned in nullah

17 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates tree plantation

SAU Vice Chancellor inaugurates tree plantation

17 minutes ago
 Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': m ..

Nothing is impossible, if you have 'sheer will': mountaineer Naila

33 minutes ago
 'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public c ..

'Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchheri' solving public complaints: DC

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan