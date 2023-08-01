Providing relief to commoners top priority: DC Mirpurkhas

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mussafia Leghari Tuesday said the orders have been given to take charge against price gougers in order to give relief to the common person of the district

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mussafia Leghari Tuesday said the orders have been given to take charge against price gougers in order to give relief to the common person of the district.

"Food Control Authority took action against the mafia using substandard material in food items" he said.

These orders have been given in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Noor Mustufa leghari, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Municipal Commissioner Mirpurkhas Rafiq Sehar, and Assistant Deputy Commissioner 1 Asif Raza Chandio were also present.

DC said the action will be taken against the illegal LPG shops across the district including the city is going on and LPG shops will be completely closed across the district.

He said a beautification plan is being brought in the city, in which a large-scale tree planting campaign and cleaning campaign were started in collaboration with the mayor and deputy mayor Mirpurkhas.

On the question of shortage and abandoned (Grave yard) Family Park, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori said that land will be purchased for new cemeteries and parks in the city.