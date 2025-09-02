Providing Relief To Flood Victims In Sindh, Top Priority Of Federal Govt: Raja Ansari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Spokesperson for Sindh Affairs, Barrister Raja Khaleeq-uz-Zaman Ansari on Tuesday said that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the flood-affected people of Sindh.
He stressed, in line with the vision of PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all possible facilities will be extended to the victims so that they are not left alone in this difficult time.
He expressed these views during his visit to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Karachi Bureau, where he was warmly welcomed by Bureau Chief Abdullah Sarohi.
Barrister Raja Ansari noted that while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is actively engaged in providing relief to flood affectees of the Punjab, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was also fully assisting the Sindh government, PDMA, and district administrations in flood-affected areas.
He added that, under the directives of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, he himself was closely monitoring the situation in Sindh’s flood-hit regions.
He said that the NDMA, on the instructions of the federal government, has issued timely flood warnings in Sindh to ensure that people, along with their livestock, could move to safer places. Relief camps have also been established in affected districts, and federal representatives will continue visiting these camps to ensure delivery of aid.
During the visit, APP Karachi Bureau Chief Abdullah Sarohi briefed Barrister Ansari about the staff and performance of the Bureau.
Barrister Ansari remarked that APP is a credible national institution and assured that its reputation would not be compromised.
He added that steps are being taken to improve APP’s English, urdu, Sindhi, video, and photo services, while the scope of APP Digital Services would soon be expanded to Karachi as well. “We want to put the institution on its own strong footing,” he emphasized.
Radio Pakistan Karachi Station Director Mehboob Sarwar, Zaki Abro, APP Chief Reporter Syed Karam Ali Shah and other reporters were also present on the occasion.
