Providing Relief To Govt Employees In Budget Seriously Considered: Advisor Tourism
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Zahid Chanzeb, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture and Archives has said that the KP government is seriously considering providing relief to the govt employees in the new budget and improving their working conditions side by side with its efforts for the welfare of other segments of society
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture and Archives has said that the KP government is seriously considering providing relief to the govt employees in the new budget and improving their working conditions side by side with its efforts for the welfare of other segments of society.
He was talking to the delegation of the clerks’ community that called on him under the headship of Mubashir Aftab Dalazak, district president of APCA from Mansehra at his office, Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The delegation congratulated the provincial adviser on taking over the portfolio of tourism and culture as well as apprised him of certain issues faced by the clerk community of Mansehra.
Zahid Chanzeb listened to their grievances very patiently and assured them that they would be resolved at an appropriate level while contacting the relevant authorities on the spot to resolve some of the issues.
The CM's Adviser clarified that he has a heart and soul connection with Mansehra, where he was born and raised, and his heartfelt desire is that this backward district must be included in the national mainstream of development and prosperity in all respects.
He will endeavor to repay their debt in the coming days for how the people came out and made him successful during the one day of the general elections.
The delegation appreciated the developmental and people-friendly policies of the tourism advisor as well as the provincial government and assured their full cooperation in its implementation.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi3 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly3 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh3 minutes ago