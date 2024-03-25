Providing relief to govt employees in budget seriously considered: Advisor Tourism

Zahid Chanzeb, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture and Archives has said that the KP government is seriously considering providing relief to the govt employees in the new budget and improving their working conditions side by side with its efforts for the welfare of other segments of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture and Archives has said that the KP government is seriously considering providing relief to the govt employees in the new budget and improving their working conditions side by side with its efforts for the welfare of other segments of society.

He was talking to the delegation of the clerks’ community that called on him under the headship of Mubashir Aftab Dalazak, district president of APCA from Mansehra at his office, Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The delegation congratulated the provincial adviser on taking over the portfolio of tourism and culture as well as apprised him of certain issues faced by the clerk community of Mansehra.

Zahid Chanzeb listened to their grievances very patiently and assured them that they would be resolved at an appropriate level while contacting the relevant authorities on the spot to resolve some of the issues.

The CM's Adviser clarified that he has a heart and soul connection with Mansehra, where he was born and raised, and his heartfelt desire is that this backward district must be included in the national mainstream of development and prosperity in all respects.

He will endeavor to repay their debt in the coming days for how the people came out and made him successful during the one day of the general elections.

The delegation appreciated the developmental and people-friendly policies of the tourism advisor as well as the provincial government and assured their full cooperation in its implementation.

