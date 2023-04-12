Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Wednesday said that providing relief to people was the top priority of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Wednesday said that providing relief to people was the top priority of the government.

During his visit to SNGPL, Wapda and NADRA headquarters here, the PM adviser directed the authorities to expedite work on all ongoing SNGPLs and Wapda projects.

He also approved a double shift in NADRA in some Constituencies and reserved offices for women.

He underscored the need for ensuring gas supply to the gas-producing areas on a priority basis.

He also visited the headquarters of Wapda here.

Amir Muqam reviewed progress on ongoing projects and directed the acceleration of work for benefit of the masses.