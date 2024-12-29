Providing Relief To People Govt Top Priority: Muqam
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday said that providing relief to masses was the top priority of the government.
Talking to various delegation at his Fizagut office in Swat district, Engr Amir Muqam said that record development projects were completed by the PMLN Govt in Swat. He said these projects have brought positive changes in people of the region.
He referred to Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Manglawar Swat, roads, electricity and gas projects that facilitated people of Swat immensely.
He issued spot directives on some applications of people and heard their problems patiently.
The people thanked the minister and assured full support.
