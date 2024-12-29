Open Menu

Providing Relief To People Govt Top Priority: Muqam

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Providing relief to people govt top priority: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday said that providing relief to masses was the top priority of the government.

Talking to various delegation at his Fizagut office in Swat district, Engr Amir Muqam said that record development projects were completed by the PMLN Govt in Swat. He said these projects have brought positive changes in people of the region.

He referred to Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Manglawar Swat, roads, electricity and gas projects that facilitated people of Swat immensely.

He issued spot directives on some applications of people and heard their problems patiently.

The people thanked the minister and assured full support.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan Gas Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

6 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

13 hours ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

16 hours ago
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

16 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

16 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

16 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan