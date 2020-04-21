Providing relief to people in wake of coronavirus outbreak government priority: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that providing relief to the people in wake of outbreak of coronavirus was top priority and responsibility of the government.

In a Tweet, she said the ordinance against hoarding was a clear manifestation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's commitment to protect the public from inflation and hoarding. She said that those taking advantage of the problems of the people deserve no leniency and such elements will be dealt with an iron hand.

The ordinance would punish those who make profit by hoarding and profiteering, she said.

The SAPM said that under the ordinance, hoarders would get 3 years imprisonment and fine worth 50 per cent of the value of confiscated goods.

She said that the initiative was taken to facilitate the people in view of the situation arising out of outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

She reiterated that uninterrupted supply of the essential goods was the government's Primary responsibility.

She appealed to the public to inform the administration about hoaders and receive 10 per cent of the seized goods as a reward.