UrduPoint.com

Providing Relief To People Top Priority Of Punjab Government: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Providing relief to people top priority of Punjab government: DC

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf has instructed the price magistrates that providing relief to the people is the top priority of the Punjab government for which the price magistrates should work actively.

He stated this during an important meeting with price magistrates held at DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner said that the effective steps should be taken to control overcharging and price lists should be displayed on prominent places at grocery stores including fruits and vegetables shops.

Deputy Commissioner said that the hoarders and the shopkeepers who cause artificial inflation should be fined heavily and cases should be registered against them.

He said that vegetable and fruit markets should also be monitored on the basis of inspection saying that the auction process, supply and demand should also be closely monitored.

Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates with outstanding performance would strongly be encouraged.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Narowal Market Top

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

1 hour ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.