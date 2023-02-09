Providing relief to people top priority of Punjab government: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammed Ashraf has instructed the price magistrates that providing relief to the people is the top priority of the Punjab government for which the price magistrates should work actively.

He stated this during an important meeting with price magistrates held at DC Office.

Deputy Commissioner said that the effective steps should be taken to control overcharging and price lists should be displayed on prominent places at grocery stores including fruits and vegetables shops.

Deputy Commissioner said that the hoarders and the shopkeepers who cause artificial inflation should be fined heavily and cases should be registered against them.

He said that vegetable and fruit markets should also be monitored on the basis of inspection saying that the auction process, supply and demand should also be closely monitored.

Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates with outstanding performance would strongly be encouraged.