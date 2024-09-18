'Providing Relief To Public Top Priority'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) PML-N MNA Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti on Wednesday said the Federal government is utilizing
all resources for the betterment of the masses.
Taking to APP, he said various projects launched by the government were going on in
order to put the country on way to developed and progress.
Zulfiqar Bhatti highlighted several projects in Sargodha which showed the government’s
dedication to public welfare.
‘’A cardiology center, a safari park, the construction of Mula Bakhsh Hospital building
and the carpeting of various roads and construction of flyover bridge from Qainchi Mor to at 47 Bridge
are also underway’’,he said.
