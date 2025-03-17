Open Menu

Providing Religious, Secular Education To Students Basic Responsibility Of All Of Us: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Providing religious, secular education to students basic responsibility of all of us: Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Monday said that providing religious and secular education to students is the basic responsibility of all of us.

He said that getting education is the basic right of every child, the Tameer-e-Nau of the Public High School has made valuable contributions to the promotion of education in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Digital Quran Room at the Temeer-E-Nau of the school.

Former Secretary Education Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Secretary of the Tameer-E-Nau trust Muhammad Naseem Lehri, the school administration and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Provincial Finance Minister said that the inauguration of the Digital Quran Room at the school would benefit the students of the school and reduce their difficulties.

He said that the addition of the Digital Quran Room would help in understanding the Quran, the provincial government is ready to provide all possible support in this regard.

He also appreciated the efforts of the institution, especially the special efforts of Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, his friendship for religion and love for the Holy Quran, and expressed the hope that the students would benefit fully from the Quran Room.

Recent Stories

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

27 minutes ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

27 minutes ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

34 minutes ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

46 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

46 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

1 hour ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

2 hours ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

2 hours ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan