Providing religious, secular education to students basic responsibility of all of us: Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani on Monday said that providing religious and secular education to students is the basic responsibility of all of us.

He said that getting education is the basic right of every child, the Tameer-e-Nau of the Public High School has made valuable contributions to the promotion of education in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Digital Quran Room at the Temeer-E-Nau of the school.

Former Secretary Education Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Secretary of the Tameer-E-Nau trust Muhammad Naseem Lehri, the school administration and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Provincial Finance Minister said that the inauguration of the Digital Quran Room at the school would benefit the students of the school and reduce their difficulties.

He said that the addition of the Digital Quran Room would help in understanding the Quran, the provincial government is ready to provide all possible support in this regard.

He also appreciated the efforts of the institution, especially the special efforts of Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, his friendship for religion and love for the Holy Quran, and expressed the hope that the students would benefit fully from the Quran Room.