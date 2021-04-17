UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Providing Safe, Peaceful Environment Top Priority Of Provincial Government: Governor Asks CM

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Providing safe, peaceful environment top priority of provincial government: Governor asks CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said providing a safe and peaceful environment to the people was the top most responsibility of the provincial government.

In a letter written to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the other day, he said the Federal government had a clear stance that supremacy of the law would be maintained at every cost, and legal action should be ensured against all those creating law and order situation in the country.

The governor was of the view that some elements had been staging unjustified protests and sit-ins in all major cities of the country including Karachi.  "I understand that the law enforcement agencies are facing challenges in maintaining peace because of these circumstances," he said.  Imran Ismail said the federal government was fully committed to effectively tackle all the confronted challenges, for which all-out efforts were being made.

The governor, in his letter, also mentioned the lethality of the coronavirus and said its third wave had badly affected the masses but the federal and provincial governments were utilizing all available resources to stem the virus spread.

Although, he said, the proportion of positive cases in Sindh province was much as compared to other parts of the country, but there needed more pro-activeness and cautiousness in maintaining and improving such a stable situation.

Imran Ismail said the National Command and Operation Center was pursuing a comprehensive and unanimous strategy, in collaboration with all provinces, to stop the virus spread and extend all possible medical assistance to the affected people.

The governor assured that the federal government would continue assisting the Sindh government to carry out public welfare activities and resolve the confronted issues.

Imran Ismail said he would continue fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities as governor for the development and prosperity of the people, and providing all kind of assistance and cooperation between the federal and provincial governments. He also felicitated the Sindh CM on the start of the holy month of Ramazan, and prayed to Allah Almighty for His countless bounties seeking peace, prosperity and forgiveness for all.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Governor Law And Order Murad Ali Shah All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak to launch Ministry of Tolerance ..

17 minutes ago

World Bank sets tough conditions for Pakistan for ..

22 minutes ago

111,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

32 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps being taken to enhance milk,me ..

41 minutes ago

CCPO arrests outlaws involved in ice, other drug t ..

41 minutes ago

Govt is committed to provide relief to people dur ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.