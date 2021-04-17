Providing safe, peaceful environment top priority of provincial government: Governor asks CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said providing a safe and peaceful environment to the people was the top most responsibility of the provincial government.

In a letter written to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the other day, he said the Federal government had a clear stance that supremacy of the law would be maintained at every cost, and legal action should be ensured against all those creating law and order situation in the country.

The governor was of the view that some elements had been staging unjustified protests and sit-ins in all major cities of the country including Karachi. "I understand that the law enforcement agencies are facing challenges in maintaining peace because of these circumstances," he said. Imran Ismail said the federal government was fully committed to effectively tackle all the confronted challenges, for which all-out efforts were being made.

The governor, in his letter, also mentioned the lethality of the coronavirus and said its third wave had badly affected the masses but the federal and provincial governments were utilizing all available resources to stem the virus spread.

Although, he said, the proportion of positive cases in Sindh province was much as compared to other parts of the country, but there needed more pro-activeness and cautiousness in maintaining and improving such a stable situation.

Imran Ismail said the National Command and Operation Center was pursuing a comprehensive and unanimous strategy, in collaboration with all provinces, to stop the virus spread and extend all possible medical assistance to the affected people.

The governor assured that the federal government would continue assisting the Sindh government to carry out public welfare activities and resolve the confronted issues.

Imran Ismail said he would continue fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities as governor for the development and prosperity of the people, and providing all kind of assistance and cooperation between the federal and provincial governments. He also felicitated the Sindh CM on the start of the holy month of Ramazan, and prayed to Allah Almighty for His countless bounties seeking peace, prosperity and forgiveness for all.