Providing Security To High-profile Jail Inmate Top Priority
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that that ensuring the security of high-profile prison inmates remains paramount as the threats were cautioned by the securely agencies.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that steps were sincerely taken to protect the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) as it was the top priority of the government.
“Opposition is trying to give political angle which is not the right thing” he added.
He said that although the opposition has the constitutional right to criticize the government, but it was not appropriate to attack state institutions.
