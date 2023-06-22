Open Menu

Providing Security To Minority Community Govt First Priority: Home Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Zia Lango on Thursday said that providing security to the minorities and the business community was the first priority of the incumbent government.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of traders and Hindu community led by BNP chief Akhtar Mengal.

IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and Sardar Aslam Bizenjo were also present on the occasion.

Issues pertaining to Hindu and business community were discussed during the meeting.

The Home and Tribal Affairs Minister while reiterating government resolve, stressed that all the problems faced by the business and Hindu community would be solved immediately.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the minister about the security and other issues faced by them in the Khuzdar district.

