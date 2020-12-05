Providing shelter to homeless people top priority of govt: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that providing shelter to homeless people was the top priority of the incumbent government.

Talking to media at Lahore Press Club, she said that media tower would be established for the training of journalists.

She said that opposition was making hollow slogans just to stay alive in politics and hide their corruption.

She said that opposition was surviving on oxygen cylinder, adding that they must understand the sensitivity of prevailing circumstances caused due to COVID-19.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that promises made with the journalists would be fulfilled. She said effective measures would be taken to deal with land grabbers in journalists colony.