MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Healthcare Commission, Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz on Thursday said that providing standardized health facilities to every citizen was the prime responsibility of the government. He highlighted the Commission's role in enhancing service delivery in the hospitals and stressed for regulating all the health institutions. The responsibility of registration of both private and government hospitals, clinics and laboratories has been entrusted to the Healthcare Commission, he said while addressing a meeting held to review the implementation of regulatory measures and enforcement of healthcare standards in government hospitals.

Besides Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, the meeting was also attended by Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Specialized Health Care Afzal Nasir Khan, Medical Superintendents from various government hospitals in Multan and CEOs of District Health Authorities Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts.

Chairman Health Care Commission, Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz, outlined the minimum standards set for the registration of hospitals, health centers and laboratories, consisting of 30 standards. He emphasized that only institutions meeting these standards would be eligible for registration, particularly stressing the importance of adhering to the specified standards in public hospitals' registration.

Dr. Saqib Aziz mentioned the provision of health facilities in accordance with the Commission's standards in various hospitals, including Children Hospital, Cardiology Hospital Multan, DHQ Hospital Vehari, Muzafar Garh, Layyah and THQ Hospital Burewala, in Southern Punjab. He said registration certificates have been issued to 65 basic health units in the Multan division.

CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission informed about receiving 368 complaints from the public, comprising 60 against government hospitals and 308 against private hospitals. Dr. Saqib Aziz said robust action was being taken against quackery revealing sealing of over 49,000 clinics run by quacks in Punjab. He emphasized adopting a corporate model to improve health facilities in government hospitals.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, while addressing the meeting, said that the human life was very precious and irreplaceable and no one will be allowed to play with human life. He instructed to lunch a crackdown against the element involved in quackery in South Punjab. He also directed the authorities for the implementation of Healthcare Commission's prescribed standards in all hospitals and centers across South Punjab. He emphasized the need to enhance monitoring processes to improve service delivery in health institutions.

