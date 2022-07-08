UrduPoint.com

Providing Treatment To Poor, A Sacred Duty: LUH MS

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Providing treatment to poor, a sacred duty: LUH MS

Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Friday said that providing medical treatment to the poor and needy was sacred duty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Friday said that providing medical treatment to the poor and needy was sacred duty.

He said this while addressing meetings with Registrar Admin and In-charges of other sections at his office.

The management of the Civil Hospital, doctors, paramedical and nursing staff always remain active for the service of the suffering humanity, he said.

In this age of high inflation, treatment facility is not available to the poor but patients are being provided free treatment at Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro, MS said.

He asked the registrar and the in-charges of various departments to provide all possible medical facilities to the patients coming for treatment.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Dr. Kolachi said that doctors, paramedics and nursing staff would continue to provide medical services to patients during the Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Poor Holidays Hyderabad Jamshoro All

Recent Stories

Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run ..

Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run for New Tory Leader, Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Tu ..

Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Turbine With EU Due to Sanctions ..

3 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri slams PTI chief Imran Khan

Shazia Marri slams PTI chief Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

Pogacar triumphs on first Tour de France mountain

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy pays tributes to 'valiant' Bur ..

Pakistan's UN envoy pays tributes to 'valiant' Burhan Wani on his martyrdom's 6t ..

5 minutes ago
 President, PM remember Burhan Wani as a "symbol" o ..

President, PM remember Burhan Wani as a "symbol" of Kashmiri freedom struggle, r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.