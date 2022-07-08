Providing treatment to poor, a sacred duty: LUH MS

Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Friday said that providing medical treatment to the poor and needy was sacred duty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Dr Mubashir Ali Kolachi on Friday said that providing medical treatment to the poor and needy was sacred duty.

He said this while addressing meetings with Registrar Admin and In-charges of other sections at his office.

The management of the Civil Hospital, doctors, paramedical and nursing staff always remain active for the service of the suffering humanity, he said.

In this age of high inflation, treatment facility is not available to the poor but patients are being provided free treatment at Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro, MS said.

He asked the registrar and the in-charges of various departments to provide all possible medical facilities to the patients coming for treatment.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Dr. Kolachi said that doctors, paramedics and nursing staff would continue to provide medical services to patients during the Eid holidays.