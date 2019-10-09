Province can nominate one member for IRSA: Faisal Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said that appointment of additional member from Sindh was not covered under the IRSA Act, 1992 as each province could nominate one member of IRSA.

Taking strong exception of the statement of the Chief Minister Sindh on the issue of nomination of one additional member IRSA exclusively from Sindh province, the Minister said that the Chief Executive Order of 2000 granting Sindh the favor of nominating Federal Member in addition to the one already appointed by it, was unauthorized and illegal as the IRSA Act was not accordingly amended in the light of Martial Law era executive order.

Moreover, the order had already been suspended by the Supreme Court of Pakistan who allowed the Federal Government to nominate its own member on IRSA to ensure neutrality and credibility of the Regulatory Authority, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

He also maintained that the Punjab had strong reservations on the presence of two members from Sindh Province at IRSA while none represented the Federal Government/Federation.

The Minister further informed that the Prime Minister had already considered the request of the Sindh Chief Minister on the issue and directed him to fill the post of Federal Member IRSA strictly in line with the stipulation of the IRSA Act. The Ministry, he said, had started the process of nomination as per law. Vawda said that he was open for lawful suggestions but not for dictation. He further added that both the Act and the judgment of the Supreme Court clearly empower the Federal government in this regard and would accordingly exercise its legal authority.

He also expressed his resolve that Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Water Resources would always uphold the law and abide by the Acts of the Parliament instead of political expediency.