UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Province Determine To Defeat Coronavirus: Provincial Minister For Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:12 PM

Province determine to defeat coronavirus: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usmad Buzdar the province was determined to defeat the pandemic COVID-19

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usmad Buzdar the province was determined to defeat the pandemic COVID-19.

He said this after visiting coronavirus HUD laboratory at District Headquarters hospital here on Saturday.

Provincial minister said that we salute our medical officers, other staff who were fighting against COVID-19 at front line adding that their fighting spirit against pandemic and raising awareness measures were commendable.

Briefing on the occasion, CEO Dr. Iqbal Parvez told that 16 coronavirus positive patients had been recovered and went back to their homes adding that no corona patient was reported at the district Mianwali after April 14.

CEO Dr Iqbal told about the facilities of ventilators at UHD, cardiac monitors, suckers machines and others at DHQ hospital.

Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik said that under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar steps were being taken to phase out all hospitals and educational institutions to the solar system.

Afterwards, the Minister visited the wheat purchasing center Mianwali and inspected the record of wheat procurement and provision of gunny bags. He said that government will purchase and every grain of wheat from the farmers at government rate.

The minister urged the people to support Prime Minister Imran Khan Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's resolution and made sure the implementation the orders of lockdown, safety steps and preventing measurements 100% avoiding from the fatal disease.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Mianwali April All From Government Wheat Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested, stolen items recovered in ..

4 minutes ago

Five injured over extortion issue in vegetable mar ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths for people over 80 are 5 times ..

5 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance ..

5 minutes ago

Amir Liaqat Hussain apologizes over his remarks ab ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.