Province determine to defeat coronavirus: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usmad Buzdar the province was determined to defeat the pandemic COVID-19.

He said this after visiting coronavirus HUD laboratory at District Headquarters hospital here on Saturday.

Provincial minister said that we salute our medical officers, other staff who were fighting against COVID-19 at front line adding that their fighting spirit against pandemic and raising awareness measures were commendable.

Briefing on the occasion, CEO Dr. Iqbal Parvez told that 16 coronavirus positive patients had been recovered and went back to their homes adding that no corona patient was reported at the district Mianwali after April 14.

CEO Dr Iqbal told about the facilities of ventilators at UHD, cardiac monitors, suckers machines and others at DHQ hospital.

Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik said that under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar steps were being taken to phase out all hospitals and educational institutions to the solar system.

Afterwards, the Minister visited the wheat purchasing center Mianwali and inspected the record of wheat procurement and provision of gunny bags. He said that government will purchase and every grain of wheat from the farmers at government rate.

The minister urged the people to support Prime Minister Imran Khan Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's resolution and made sure the implementation the orders of lockdown, safety steps and preventing measurements 100% avoiding from the fatal disease.