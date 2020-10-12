UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Province Responsible For Everything Including Food Supply: Firdous Shamim

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Province responsible for everything including food supply: Firdous Shamim

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Monday said the food supply was provincial matter and province was responsible for everything

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Monday said the food supply was provincial matter and province was responsible for everything.

Addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly, he said the food security organization was working under the federation and its work was to keep a vigil eye over the shortage of food.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI leaders Mehmood Molvi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Malik Shahzad Awan and others were also present on the occasion.

Firdous Shamim said the Federal government had actively performed its duty, adding, if the prices were increasing then it was in-efficiency of the provincial government.

Firdous said the prices of wheat flour were high in Sindh as compared to wheat prices in Islamabad, Faisalabad and Multan.

Mehmood Molvi said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was stopping the supply of wheat to achieve its goals.

He said the rates of sugar in the province were high and the provincial government was not giving heed to this serious issue.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Wheat Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

British envoy, Advisor on accountability discuss ' ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Police, Journalists to Draft Joint Guideli ..

3 minutes ago

Three Killed, Another 3 Injured in Shooting at Bus ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President explore ways ..

33 minutes ago

CDWP okays 15 projects of Rs. 269 bn

3 minutes ago

Earnest efforts being made to control inflation: U ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.