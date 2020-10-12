Province responsible for everything including food supply: Firdous Shamim

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Monday said the food supply was provincial matter and province was responsible for everything

Addressing a press conference here at Sindh Assembly, he said the food security organization was working under the federation and its work was to keep a vigil eye over the shortage of food.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI leaders Mehmood Molvi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Malik Shahzad Awan and others were also present on the occasion.

Firdous Shamim said the Federal government had actively performed its duty, adding, if the prices were increasing then it was in-efficiency of the provincial government.

Firdous said the prices of wheat flour were high in Sindh as compared to wheat prices in Islamabad, Faisalabad and Multan.

Mehmood Molvi said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was stopping the supply of wheat to achieve its goals.

He said the rates of sugar in the province were high and the provincial government was not giving heed to this serious issue.