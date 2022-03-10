Province to have focus on mothers for educated, healthy future generations: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that the province would have to focus on mothers for educated and healthy future generations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that the province would have to focus on mothers for educated and healthy future generations.

Speaking as Chief guest at 17th Asia Pacific Congress of Pediatrics organized by Pakistan Pediatric Council here, she said that Punjab had to improve indicators on mother and child health. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the credit of transforming the Children Hospital into the University of Child Health Sciences.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were focusing their energies on improvement in healthcare for a common man.

She said the University of Child Health Sciences would promote research on pediatric diseases.

"I knew details of thalassemia when I went to the UK for study in fetal medicine and prenatal diagnosis," she said.

Dr Yasmin said that eight new mother and child hospitals were being set up in Punjab. She informed that a 650-bedded Mother and Child Hospital was being established at Ganga Ram Hospital which would have four sub specialties. These hospitals would have state of the art facilities, she added.

She said that nurses played a key role in health care services, adding that all nursing schools had been upgraded to nursing colleges.

Now they would get a degree instead of a diploma, she added.

She said that for the first time in history, two midwifery colleges had been developed.

She said that stipend of nurses had been increased from 2100 to 3100. She said that the Punjab Health department hired 48000 doctors nurses and paramedic. The PTI government took revolutionary measures in health sector, she said.

Dr Yasmin said the Punjab Health department had hired male nurses for the first time in history.

She said that doctors were her strength and they would play their role in alleviating the misery of poor people.

She saluted healthcare workers who had played pivotal role during the Corona Pandemic.

"Alhamdulillah Pakistan is on the way to progress," she added.

"We are striving to provide good quality healthcare services to the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," she said.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid gave away certificates to office bearers.

Chairman Organizing Committee Professor Iqbal Memon, Professor Habibullah Babar, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq and representative of UNICEF and WHO were present.