Province-wide inspection: PFA issues warning notices to 420 school canteens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed down a school canteen for using reused oil, penalised 97 canteens with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 420 others while carrying out a province-wide inspection drive against the school canteens.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, the food safety teams inspected 632 school canteens including 220 in Lahore Zone, 176 in Rawalpindi Zone and 236 in Multan Zone.

In Lahore, the teams visited several cafeterias and canteens in Gulberg for inspection under the supervision of its DG. He said that the authority imposed an emergency prohibition order on a school canteen over using reused oil and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The team also imposed fines for failing to meet hygienic working environment and not properly covering eatables.

The DG said that PFA had divided food items into three categories (red, yellow and green) that were being sold in the schools. He added that PFA forbade coloured snacks and unhealthy cola/carbonated and energy drinks, gutka, betel nuts and ice lollies at schools' canteens in order to protect the bones of children and saved them from fatal diseases.

The director general further said that food safety teams had been strictly monitoring the canteens of public and private educational institutions in order to ensure the availability of healthy food for the students. He requested parents to give home-made items to their children in the lunch box. The authority would take strict action against substandard food production units under the zero-tolerance policy, he said.