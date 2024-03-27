Province-wide Ramazan Dastarkhwan Supports Deserving
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, "Ramzan Dastarkhwan" is being held across the province to provide free food to deserving people.
According to official statistics, a total of 71 Ramadan food distribution points were set up throughout the province, and 12,259 individuals broke their fasts at these Ramadan food distribution points on Tuesday.
The highest number of eight food distribution points was set up in Swat, benefiting 3,065 individuals.
In Peshawar, four food distribution points were established, benefiting 1,199 individuals. The Ramadan food distribution program will continue until Eid.
Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Mishap Azam Yousafzai, said that the KP government is committed to serving the public and providing them with maximum facilities.
The Ramadan food distribution program is being organized under the supervision of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Development and the District Administration.
