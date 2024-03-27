Open Menu

Province-wide Ramazan Dastarkhwan Supports Deserving

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Province-wide Ramazan Dastarkhwan supports deserving

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, "Ramzan Dastarkhwan" is being held across the province to provide free food to deserving people.

According to official statistics, a total of 71 Ramadan food distribution points were set up throughout the province, and 12,259 individuals broke their fasts at these Ramadan food distribution points on Tuesday.

The highest number of eight food distribution points was set up in Swat, benefiting 3,065 individuals.

In Peshawar, four food distribution points were established, benefiting 1,199 individuals. The Ramadan food distribution program will continue until Eid.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Mishap Azam Yousafzai, said that the KP government is committed to serving the public and providing them with maximum facilities.

The Ramadan food distribution program is being organized under the supervision of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Development and the District Administration.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Women Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

1 hour ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

4 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

13 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

13 hours ago
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

13 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

13 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

13 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

13 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

13 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan