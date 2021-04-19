Province-wise crackdown against price-hikers, hoarders launched; 82 Insaf Sasta bazaars setup in KP

A grand crackdown has been launched in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where senior officers of districts administration and food department are conducting supervise raids in a bid to curb artificial price-hike, hoarding and unlawful profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A grand crackdown has been launched in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts where senior officers of districts administration and food department are conducting supervise raids in a bid to curb artificial price-hike, hoarding and unlawful profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan.

With assistance of local police, the Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and senior officials of food department expedited surprise raids in bazaars, meat, chicken fruits and vegetables' auction markets and shops in all districts of KP where legal action against shopkeepers, traders, hoarders and price hikers involved in overcharging, hoarding and not displaying official price list was initiated.

In Peshawar, the district administration launched grand crackdown against profiteers, price-hikers and hoarders of various commodities besides meat, minced and milk sellers' chicken sellers in urban, rural and suburban areas and arrested dozens of shopkeepers red handed.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Azhar Khan told APP that he conducted surprise raids at Pando Road, Urmar village and Inqeelab Road where prices of milk, butter, minced meat, chicken and vegetables were checked on the spot.

He arrested several butchers and milk sellers for overcharging and not displaying official price list of the commodities at prominent places in their shops and imposed heavy fines.

"On early Monday morning today, a detailed visit to main fruits and vegetable markets has been conducted by officers of district administration and food department under my supervision where we inspected auction of edible commodities, its sale and purchase as per the official price list," the AC said.

Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, made surprised inspection of Ghulam Ishaq Khan market at University Town and checked prices of fruits including banana, watermelon, strawberry, orange, potatoes, tomato and others spicy items including Pakoras, Samosa, Dhahi Bhalay and Kachalo.

He directed station house officer University Town Police Station to conduct regular visit to markets and initiate legal action against violators for not wearing safety masks.

Imran Khan also visited utility store at University Road and checked availability of food stuff and essential commodities and directed the manger to ensure availability of all food items including sugar, flour and ghee and its smooth sale under SOPs.

The manager informed that subsidy has been provided on 1,500 items including 19 key commodities under the Prime Minister's Special Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs7.80 billion through 4,000 Utility Stores in the province.

He informed that rush of people have significantly increased at Utility Stores after PM's Special Ramazan Package and a record subsidy was provided on sugar, ghee and flour.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Aftab Ahmed Khan visited different bazaars in the interior city and examined prices of daily commodities including rice, pulses, sugar, dates, ghee and flour.

While issuing strict warning to shopkeepers, he said hoarding and price hike was unacceptable and strict action would be taken against culprits.

He also directed shopkeepers to display Govt's official price list at prominent places and strict adhere to anti coronavirus SOPs.

To counter price-hike and profiteering, the PTI government has established 82 Insaf Ramzan Sasta bazaars in KP where quality commodities including rice, ghee, pulses, beverages, dates and others are being provided to fasting people.

The officers of town council, revenue and concerned officers of different departments were deployed for implementation of the official price list at these bazaars besides delivery of all essential commodities.

In last two days, over 118 shopkeepers were arrested on price hike and overcharging in Peshawar.

Dr Ehtishamul Haq, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment also conducted surprise raids of various markets and examined availability of daily use commodities besides observance of SOPs.

The AC along with Assistant food Controller, Tasbeehullah Khan on a tip off about slaughtering of underage calves conducted raids at a shop in Tehkal in Peshawar and arrested a two member gang of butchers besides disposed off 600 kilogram substandard meat.

Ubaid Dogar, Assistant Commissioner also visited Hazarkhwani where he arrested several butchers for selling meat on high prices.

In Swat district, Assistant Commissioner Barikot, Saeedullah Jan inspected prices of beef and chickens in Nawagai and Barikot bazaars and arrested three shopkeepers for overcharging besides initiated legal action against 20 shopkeepers accused for not following SOPs.

In Bannu, tehsildar Domail, Abdul Ghaffar Khan along with revenue staff visited different bazaars and inspected prices of daily commodities and issued warning to shopkeepers for not displaying official price list at prominent places. Iftar 'Dastarkhwans' were also setup for passengers, patients and needy fasting people at different places and DHQ hospital for facilitation of poor fasting people.

Assistant Commissioner Bannu, Dr Tayyab Hayat Khan also visited Ramzan Sasta bazaar and checked availability of essential commodities and prices of daily use items besides cleanliness.

According to Advisor to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman, the government had established mobile shops, Insaf Sasta Bazaars, Kissan markets and Utility Stores to provide essential food items to people at subsidized rates during Ramazan.

He said 82 Insaf Sasta Bazaars, Kissan markets had been established besides Utility Stores to provide relief to the people, adding consumers could lodge complaints through the Marastial App about any issue pertaining to prices, quality of food items and unavailability of commodities.

The adviser said operation of Prime Minister's Ehsas 'Koi booka na soye'(no one to go bed hungry) programme has been started in Peshawar for poor segment of the society and maximum relief was being provided to fasting people.