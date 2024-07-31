Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Elected representatives on Wednesday agreed to continue consultation to address the concerns of their respective provinces over the issue of water distribution.

A high level meeting presided over by the minister for Water Resources Dr Musadik Malik held here to examine the concerns of the provinces about the 1991 water distribution accord, said a press release.

The irrigation ministers of the four provinces participated in the meeting and presented their viewpoints about water distribution.

It was decided in the meeting that the process of consultation will continue till complete addressal of all provinces’ concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Water Resources Dr Musadik Malik expressed displeasure over inordinate delay in completion of Kachhi Canal Project. He directed the concern quarters to expedite work on the project.

He said that the projects faced delay in name of procedural process. However, he said that now the project would not remain in mere papers.

During the briefing, the minister inquired about approval of revised PC-1 of the project from the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Provincial Irrigation Minister Sadiq Imrani informed the meeting that Balochistan was getting less water. The province suffered billion of rupees loss due to provision of less water, he said and asked for taking action in this regard.

He also urged for appointing WAPDA as third party for addressing this issue.

Participating in the meeting through video link, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said that an agreed formula was devised for provision of water during a meeting held in the President House which should be implemented.

Dr Musadik Malik said that they would make all out efforts to sort out this issue. This meeting would be the first step for confidence building, he added.

In the meeting, it was decided to set up a committee, comprising all stakeholders under the chairmanship of Secretary Water Resources.