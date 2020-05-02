UrduPoint.com
Provinces, AJK, GB To Convene Virtual Session To Address Problems Of Sportsperson, Financial Crises: Dr. Fehmida Mirza

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:09 PM

Provinces, AJK, GB to convene virtual session to address problems of sportsperson, financial crises: Dr. Fehmida Mirza

Dr. Fehmida Mirza Federal Minister for IPC and President PSB requested Provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Ministers to convene virtual session to mitigate problems of the players and sports community in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Dr. Fehmida Mirza Federal Minister for IPC and President PSB requested Provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Ministers to convene virtual session to mitigate problems of the players and sports community in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

This she said in a letter written to the provincial, AJK and GB Sports Ministers, requested to convene a virtual session of the Federal Sports Coordination Committee to address problems faced by the sportspersons and evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the Federal Minister in her letter stated that sports has multidimensional role in the modern world. Its significance to integrate masses, create healthy and peaceful culture in any society cannot be under estimated being equally useful for socio economic development. The multifarious role of sports has proven its utility and usefulness, especially for the nations like Pakistan.

Minister highlighted that prevailing Covid-19 pandemic has not only brought the social life to the stand still but also adversely affected the sports activities across the country.

All the sports events at national and international levels have either been postponed or cancelled.

In this scenario, the overall activities including sports have suffered badly. In this context, remedial measures at federal and provincial and regional levels are warranted on urgent basis. To cope with the situation, she passionately called for the collective efforts to resolve the issues of sportsmen in this emergency situation of Covid-19 pandemic. She also sought input of the provincial, AJK and GB Sports Ministers on the following points and requested them to spare time enabling to discuss jointly through a virtual session on immediate basisAdverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the overall sports of the country, steps taken so far by the provincial, AJK and GB governments to mitigate sufferings of the sports persons/athletes, support provided by the provincial, AJK and GB governments to the sportspersons to overcome their financial crises, and to evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic are some of the suggestions that need to be addressed on priority basis, she wrote.

