Provinces Asked To Ensure Observance Of COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Provinces asked to ensure observance of COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday asked the provinces to ensure fully observance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to educate general public about the importance of Corona safety measures.

Addressing the online meeting with provinces, Dr Faisal said that Corona cases are increasing and urged the provinces to support the efforts of Federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain Coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease.

He said that the provincial governments with the support of the local administrations should convince the citizens to rigorously observe corona SOPs and raise awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

He appealed the citizens to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases.

He said keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He asked citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reducing the infection transmission.

