Provinces asked to provide alternate places to slum dwellers occupying PR land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday asked the provincial governments to provide alternate places to the residents of Katchi Abbadis, who have encroached PR land along the railway tracks and were creating hurdles in smooth train operations.

The railway authorities while briefing a meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee said many residential encroachers still existed on its land, who were supposed to be settled somewhere else by the provincial governments.

The committee meeting, chaired by Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, after a brief discussion on the issue pended it for the next sitting.

A calling attention notice moved by MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail, regarding handing over the administration of a Railways school near Kala Pull, Karachi was discussed in detail as the Railways informed that an extension had been given again for three years to the Committee of TCF/ICWS.

The committee also pended this matter for the next meeting.

The body also discussed the budgetary proposals (PSDP) of the Ministry of Railways for the Financial Year 2023-24.

An amount of Rs 50 billion was demanded for the new and ongoing projects of the Ministry and its attached departments approved by the Committee.

Among others, MNAs Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Khan Daha, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar attended the meeting.