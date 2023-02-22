UrduPoint.com

Provinces Asked To Provide Alternate Places To Slum Dwellers Occupying PR Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Provinces asked to provide alternate places to slum dwellers occupying PR land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday asked the provincial governments to provide alternate places to the residents of Katchi Abbadis, who have encroached PR land along the railway tracks and were creating hurdles in smooth train operations.

The railway authorities while briefing a meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee said many residential encroachers still existed on its land, who were supposed to be settled somewhere else by the provincial governments.

The committee meeting, chaired by Muhammad Mueen Wattoo, after a brief discussion on the issue pended it for the next sitting.

A calling attention notice moved by MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail, regarding handing over the administration of a Railways school near Kala Pull, Karachi was discussed in detail as the Railways informed that an extension had been given again for three years to the Committee of TCF/ICWS.

The committee also pended this matter for the next meeting.

The body also discussed the budgetary proposals (PSDP) of the Ministry of Railways for the Financial Year 2023-24.

An amount of Rs 50 billion was demanded for the new and ongoing projects of the Ministry and its attached departments approved by the Committee.

Among others, MNAs Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Khan Daha, Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi National Assembly Billion

Recent Stories

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first ..

PTI leaders present themselves to police on first day of 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

53 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

1 hour ago
 IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from ..

IGP directed to recover ‘abducted’ family from Khetran

1 hour ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.