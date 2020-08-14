Provinces come together for resilient health systems

The Planning Commission called a national meeting here on Thursday, inviting all provinces to deliberate on the lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Planning Commission called a national meeting here on Thursday, inviting all provinces to deliberate on the lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The meeting chaired by Member Social Sector, Dr Shabnum Sarfraz identified the key priority interventions for strengthening the health systems.

The meeting was a part of a series of coordination meetings organized by the Federal Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) for development of national plans on 'Health Upgradation in Tehsil and District Headquarters Hospitals, and 'Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response Systems'.

These national plans are amongst the four priorities identified for the federal funding of Rs 70 billion earmarked for COVID-19 in the PSDP 2020-21.

These federal funds are reflective of the commitment of the Government to support the provinces in their COVID-19 response and preparedness planning. Dr Sarfraz apprised the forum of the progress made since the last national consultative meeting which included the constitution of technical working groups at the federal level to facilitate the planning process, the national health facility assessment currently being executed for a rapid data stock across all the Tehsil and District Headquarter Hospitals of Pakistan, and the technical resource mapping underway.

She said that it was a matching grants scheme which shall be developed as per the specific needs of each province who would be awarded the moneys to execute the same. She elaborated on the role of the planning commission which was to offer coordination, technical back-stopping as required by the provinces during the planning phase and later monitoring the progress as per milestones agreed by the provinces. The member social sector urged the provinces to help fast track this planning process utilizing the existing technical resources and assessments in place so that the monies could be awarded at the earliest and provinces could proceed with implementation.

All the six provincial health departments made presentations on the challenges faced and lessons learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic. They further listed key priority interventions included in their provincial ADPs 2020-21 for COVID-19 response.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Planning & Development Balochistan said that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed areas requiring provincial health systems' strengthening. He stressed on the need for health human resource capacity building for dealing with similar future situations.

He also appreciated the role of NDMA in supporting the province in effectively addressing the pandemic.

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, informed that KPK increased its COVID-19 testing capacity from nil in March to approximately 5,000 tests per day though testing centers that were established with support of NIH across the province.

He shared plans for establishment of a 250-beded infectious diseases hospital in KPK with guidance from NDMA based on their recent experience of establishing an infectious disease hospital in Islamabad.

Full support of KPK health department was committed towards the Planning Commission for development of the health plans.

Special Secretary, Specialized Healthcare Punjab shared that the critical care and intensive capacities were extensively enhanced across all the tertiary hospitals in Punjab in response to COVID-19.

Special Secretary, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti informed that establishment of a communicable disease center was a priority initiative for the Punjab government.

He welcomed the federal support to the provinces for executing this vital initiative.

Secretary Health Sindh Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi appreciated the coordinated response of the federal and provincial governments during COVID-19 and lauded the forums if NCOC for instituting an effective response strategy.

He talked about the provincial telemedicine initiatives whereby 1000 doctors were providing round-the-clock tele consultations to patients quarantined at homes. Special Secretary Health Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Sohail Azam highlighted the critical priorities of the province which included trained human resource for managing critical care and infectious disease patients. He mentioned that at the start of pandemic there was no testing facility available for COVID-19. He appreciated the support of NIH for setting-up the testing facilities in the region very early into the epidemic. He shared the challenges of successfully managed an influx of 30,000 overseas Pakistanis in AJK during March and April. Director General Health Gilgit Baltistan mentioned paucity of oxygen supplies as one of the biggest challenges during the pandemic and appreciated the federal support in addressing the same.

Chief Public Health Lab Authorities at National Institute of Health, Dr. Muhammad Salman, made a comprehensive presentation on the national public health lab infrastructure, and provided an overview of recent and past policy and technical resources developed by NIH which could aid fast planning for a national public health network.

Dr. Sabeen Afzal from MoNHSRC spoke about the critical role of public health legislation and challenges imposed due to the devolved health mandate. She informed that the M0NHSR&C was currently mapping health human resource capacities required for effective disease surveillance and response.

Federal Director General Health, Dr Safi appreciated the coming together of all the provinces and informed that multiple guidelines and SOPs had been developed over the last four months that were freely available for use by all the provinces.The provinces unanimously appreciated the efforts of federal government in general and the Planning Commission in particular for their commitment and support towards building their health systems, strengthening their human resource capacities and instituting mechanisms for a resilient and effective health infrastructure. They assured their full commitment towards the Planning Commission for finalizing the plans.