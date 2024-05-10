Province’s development link with maintenance of law & order: KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhthunkhwa on Friday said that the province’s development linked with maintenance of law and order. The governor said people of KP stands with the security forces and others relevant departments to eliminate terrorism.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazam Jah Ansari who called on KP Governor at Governor House.

Both discussed law and order situation in the province including merged tribal districts. The Governor lauding the FC role to maintain law and order in KP including merged tribal districts. Faisal Karim Kundi paid tribute to security forces for their sacrifices to establish peace in the region.