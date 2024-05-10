Open Menu

Province’s Development Link With Maintenance Of Law & Order: KP Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Province’s development link with maintenance of law & order: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhthunkhwa on Friday said that the province’s development linked with maintenance of law and order. The governor said people of KP stands with the security forces and others relevant departments to eliminate terrorism.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Commandant Frontier Constabulary Moazam Jah Ansari who called on KP Governor at Governor House.

Both discussed law and order situation in the province including merged tribal districts. The Governor lauding the FC role to maintain law and order in KP including merged tribal districts. Faisal Karim Kundi paid tribute to security forces for their sacrifices to establish peace in the region.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Law And Order Faisal Karim Kundi

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

33 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

17 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

17 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan