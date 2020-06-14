Provinces drawing water as per indent: IRSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday said Punjab was drawing 117,000 cusecs water, Sindh 150,000 cusecs, Balochistan 14,000 cusecs and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3,100 cusecs as per their indent.

Keeping in view the water situation and availability at different barrages, IRSA has increased water outflow from Tarbela to 125,000 cusecs from 120,000 cusecs.

The authority released 296,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 318,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1453.70 feet, which was 67.

70 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 133,700 cusecs and outflow as 120,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.60 feet, which was 169.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 169,500, 145,100 and 46,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 81,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.