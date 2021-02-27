UrduPoint.com
Provinces Gear Up AVCs, Arrangements Amid Nationwide Vaccination, NCOC Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Provinces gear up AVCs, arrangements amid nationwide vaccination, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday was apprised that all the federating units had geared up adult vaccination centers (AVCs) and arrangements to conduct mass vaccination of Coronavirus vaccine.

The NCOC morning session took detailed stock of epidemic curve chart and national vaccine strategy where provincial representatives of all federating units including that of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) participated the meeting through video link.

The forum was briefed that new AVCs were being set up to enhance existing inoculation capacity amid vaccination of all healthcare workers.

The provincial representatives briefed the forum that training of adequate staff was being carried out in varying working durations to ensure maximum and swift build up of trained workforce.

The forum was told that the AVCs would be made fully air conditioned to ensure a comfortable environment for the general public to be administered the vaccine.

The forum was told that along with capacity and resource enhancement per day vaccination of individuals would also be ramped up to yield maximum dividends of the national vaccination programme.

