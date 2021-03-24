UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provinces Instructed To Decide For Closure Of Institutions As Per COVID Situation:Shafqat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Provinces instructed to decide for closure of institutions as per COVID situation:Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Center has given instructions to provinces to take decisions for closure of educational institutions in view of prevailing COVID situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Center has given instructions to provinces to take decisions for closure of educational institutions in view of prevailing COVID situation.

Taking decision for closing or opening of schools depends upon the spread of infection, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The situation of corona pandemic in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and some areas of Sindh was better as compared to other parts, he observed.

Replying to a question about negative impact on education after closure of institutions near exams, he said: "No doubt, the students are facing difficulties but health is more important than anything else." Commenting on Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court remarks about Senate Chairman elections, he welcomed the judgment given by the Chief justice of IHC for choosing Parliamentary forums for discussing such matters. The minister said that Opposition should have discussion on public interest issues at Parliamentary forums.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Justice Senate Balochistan Education Islamabad High Court TV Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

21 minutes ago

Luis Enrique tells Spanish players to keep World C ..

1 minute ago

President confers military awards on officers, per ..

1 minute ago

Yates climbs to victory and takes lead in Cataloni ..

52 minutes ago

England risk Ashes clash after announcing West Ind ..

52 minutes ago

US to Work With Niger Govt. to Fight Extremism Fol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.