Provinces instructed to decide for closure of institutions as per COVID situation:Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Center has given instructions to provinces to take decisions for closure of educational institutions in view of prevailing COVID situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Center has given instructions to provinces to take decisions for closure of educational institutions in view of prevailing COVID situation.

Taking decision for closing or opening of schools depends upon the spread of infection, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The situation of corona pandemic in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and some areas of Sindh was better as compared to other parts, he observed.

Replying to a question about negative impact on education after closure of institutions near exams, he said: "No doubt, the students are facing difficulties but health is more important than anything else." Commenting on Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court remarks about Senate Chairman elections, he welcomed the judgment given by the Chief justice of IHC for choosing Parliamentary forums for discussing such matters. The minister said that Opposition should have discussion on public interest issues at Parliamentary forums.