Provinces Lack Of Interest Causing Delay In Reforms Of 29 Educational Boards

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Federal government's initiative of up-gradation of all educational boards across the country at par with Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) was in doldrums due to lack of interest by the provinces

The government had givne a task the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) to help provinces in providing state of the art facilities and training to the administration of other educational boards.

FBISE, in that regard, held meetings with authorities concerned and prepare a plan to improve the standard of examination and paper checking system of the country-wide 29 educational boards.

However, the provinces did not take interest in reformation of the boards due to which the project was stuck despite allocation of Rs 500 million by Planning Commission.

When contacted, Federal Board Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik told APP that FBISE was asked by the Planning Commission to upgrade the facilities like one window cell, governance, online facilities, improvement of educational and examination system of other boards.

The initial work on the project was completed but due to lack of interest by the provinces the project is yet lingering, he added.

"It needs proper coordination and cooperation of the provinces," he maintained.

He said the project was launched under the National Education Reforms Initiative of the ministry of federal education and professional training to modernize and update current examination system in the country.

If the project completed, it would eventually ensure a standardized system to conduct examinations in an efficient and appropriate manner across the country, he remarked.

Emphasizing the key components of the boards' reforms initiative, Dr Ikram said under the project the Quality Enhancement Cells in 29 Boards of the country would be established to improve capacity of stakeholders like competencies, learning outcomes for different courses and training of teachers.

These Quality Enhancement Cells would also improve the paper setters, examination supervisory and assessment staff to design valid and reliabletests /levels of cognition/application of latest assessment tools, he added.

