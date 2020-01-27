Provinces lift only 45.7% wheat out of designated quota: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The provincial governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far lifted only 45.7% wheat out of the allocated quota in order to fulfill demand of the commodity that had caused shortage followed by sparking in prices of wheat flour in the markets.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has lifted 54.7% wheat out of the total allocated stocks, Sindh 53.91% and Utility Stores Corporations picked only 9.56% to provide wheat flour to the local consumers, said food Security Commissioner in Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ali Gopang.

Talking to APP here on Monday he said that after recent flour shortage in the local markets of these two provinces, the Federal government had decided to provide 1.050 million tons for smooth supply of the flour and price stabilization.

Out of the total allocated stocks, government has dispatched 479,837.621 tons to KP, Sindh and Utility Stores, he said adding that still 570,162.379 tons of wheat are available in the stock.

For KP, about 244,990.992 tons of wheat had been dispatched out of the total allocated stocks of 450,000 tons, he said adding that a stock of 205,009.008 tons was still available for KP.

Out of 400,000 tons, 10542.116 tons of wheat has also been dispatched for Sindh, where as a balance of 215,73.932 tons was still available for Sindh to provide the wheat flour in local markets, he added.

An allocation of 200,000 tons was also fixed for the Utility Stores to provide flour to the lower income people on controlled rates out of which 19,132.706 tons had been provided to utility stores, he added.

With timely intervention by the government, prices of wheat and wheat flour have started coming down in the local markets across the country, particularly in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that a helpline had also been established at Prime Minister Office to monitor the demand and supply situation, adding the provincial departments had been asked to submit report on daily basis.

It may be recalled that wheat exports from the country during first half of current financial year decreased by 88.23 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2019-20 about 48,083 metric tons of wheat worth $11.443 million exported which was recorded at 461,302 metric tons valuing 97.219 million of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of wheat reduced by 100 percent as no wheat exported in month of December which was recorded at 3,336 metric tons during same month of last year.

On the other hand, imports of wheat into the country during fist half of current financial year was recorded at zero as no wheat imported in last six months, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.