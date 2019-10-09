Provinces recommendations received not yet on water prices; attorney general tells Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case regarding tax on extraction and use of underground water by the industries and mineral water companies till date in office.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case.

During the course of proceeding, the deputy attorney general said provincial governments had to submit recommendations regarding the law on water prices but recommendations had not received yet from the provinces.

Punjab additional advocate general said the provincial cabinet had approved the Water Act and it would be presented in the assembly soon for approval.

The counsel for Sindh government said the provincial government had given four different recommendations and the law regarding water already existed in the province.

He said the provincial government was also charging fee on water use in Karachi. At present, Sindh government's issues could not be resolved by the attorney general's office, he added.

He said the draft law of Sindh had been forwarded to the attorney general office.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the provincial governments were receiving extremely low cost over using of canal water.

Justice Bandial said it seemed that the water situation in Sindh was developing like Katas Raj Temple area.

The Sindh government counsel said the provincial government could not submit suggestions in the attorney general office until the cabinet approved the bill.

Upon this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the provincial government should have to resolve its concerns first and then submit recommendations to the attorney general office.

The counsel for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said consultation with relevant stakeholders was underway. The provincial government was also seeking public opinion regarding water prices, he added.

He said there was a need to look industries interest and pleaded the court not to issue strict orders.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said Sindh government had not submitted details to the attorney general office while the Punjab government had submitted details of all districts.

He inquired why Sindh government did not do any work yet.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the three provinces had been agreed but Sindh government did not do anything.

The counsel for the Punjab government said in 75 per cent water meters had been installed in the province.

Installation of meters had been completed in Lahore and Faisalabad, he added.

He said it would take another month to complete the installation of meters in Punjab.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked how many meters were installed in the Sindh.

The advocate general Sindh replied that the committee had given list of 14 Industries where meters had been installed.

He said Water Committee did not submit the list of other industries.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said it seemed that the relationship between Water Committee Chairman Dr Ahsan Siddiqui and the government of Sindh had no cordial relations.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the court had ordered the Sindh government to take the list itself and work on it.

He directed the Sindh government to submit list of industries working in the province on next date of hearing.

Dr Ahsan Siddiqui said there had been three meetings of Water Committee. He said the provincial government was receiving Rs50 paisa per 1,000 gallons of underground water and 40 per cent of this water was wasted.

The court said mineral water companies were selling one liter water on Rs50. He asked the mineral water companies to give one rupee of this Rs50 to the government.

Advocate Ali Zaffar counsel for a mineral water company said one rupee was a big amount against per liter.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the court was not reviewing review petitions regarding the decision to charge one rupee per liter as the case regarding review of one rupee decision had not been fixed for hearing.

Ali Zaffar said company's profit on a one liter water bottle sale was less than five rupees. He said how a company could pay Rs19 tax on a profit of less than five rupees.

He said the company was using less than 70 per cent of the water in juices.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said water extracted from the land would be charged and companies could use this water for any purpose.

Dr Ahsan Siddiqui said there was 96 per cent water in juice.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the Water Committee chairman to draft his reservations and provide them to the provincial governments.

The court directed the provincial governments to submit water-related proposals to the attorney general office.

The bench said industries should make water proposals and provide them to provincial governments and provincial governments submit companies' proposals to the court.